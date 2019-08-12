Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 12 Aug 2019

Strong Thunderstorms possible after 3 AM

It will be dry this evening, but after midnight some strong thunderstorms will be headed our way. Those storms may produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rain. The tornado risk will be very low.

Expect muggy conditions Tuesday, and a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 72

TUESDAY: A good chance of early morning showers and thunderstorms. Then a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon. Breezy, warm and humid. High 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 83

Rain chances will drop for the second half of the week as it starts to feel less humid. Temperatures will remain close to normal.