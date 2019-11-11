Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 11 Nov 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Miami Valley through 8 am Tuesday morning. Snow will fall mainly through the evening hours. Untreated roads and sidewalks will become slick and hazardous as temperatures drop through the 20s on a stiff Northwest wind.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and sharply colder with periods of snow this evening and then mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries past midnight. Snow accumulates 1 to 3 inches south of I-70 with 2 to 4 inches north. Low near 20

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and unseasonably cold with scattered snow showers, accumulating 1 inch or less. High 26

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and very cold. Record low near 10

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold. High 32

Below normal temperatures continue through the week, but at least temperatures moderate closer to normal by early next week.





