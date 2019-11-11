Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 11 Nov 2019

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Miami Valley through 8 am Tuesday morning. Snow will fall mainly through the evening hours. Untreated roads and sidewalks will become slick and hazardous as temperatures drop through the 20s on a stiff Northwest wind.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and sharply colder with periods of snow this evening and then mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries past midnight. Snow accumulates 1 to 3 inches south of I-70 with 2 to 4 inches north. Low near 20

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and unseasonably cold with scattered snow showers, accumulating 1 inch or less. High 26

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and very cold. Record low near 10

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold. High 32

Below normal temperatures continue through the week, but at least temperatures moderate closer to normal by early next week.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS