Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Mon 15 July 2019

Tropical moisture is being pulled northward ahead of what’s left of Barry. This will bring periods of rain and a few thunderstorms to our area. Rain could be heavy.
TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low 72
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with periods of rain and a chance of thunder. High 84
TUESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with periods of rain and a chance of thunder. Low 72
WEDNESDAY: More rain and a chance of thunderstorms, muggy. High 83
After the remnants of Barry move out, high pressure begins to develop, and temperatures heat up. We will see some of the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year Friday and Saturday with heat indices in excess of 100 possible.