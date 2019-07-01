Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Mon 1 July 2019

Heat and humidity will continue this week with highs near 90 and heat index values pushing into the mid 90s.

Rain chances will start low but increase each day through the Independence Day holiday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low 73

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Clouds and sun, very warm and humid with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 88

Highs will be in the upper 80s Wednesday and into the weekend with humidity remaining high.