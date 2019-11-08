Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 8 Nov 2019

Look for some high clouds around at times tonight and Saturday. After a cold start Saturday morning, we will begin a warming trend this weekend. We expect mid 40s Saturday afternoon and highs in the low 50s on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 23
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a bit breezy and chilly. High 46
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 36
SUNDAY: Clouds mixed at times with a little sun, cool. High 52
After a small weekend warm-up, our next storm moves in early next week. We have the chance of rain to snow Monday and some lingering snow showers Tuesday. Another blast of very cold air follows with the potential for record cold temperatures.