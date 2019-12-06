Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 6 Dec 2019

We expect clear skies tonight and wall-to-wall sunshine on Saturday. Highs will be near normal on Saturday, but it will be milder for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear and much colder. Low 22

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonably chilly. High 42

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear early, then increasing clouds. Low near 30 but rising late.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High 53

We will enjoy two days in the 50s Sunday and Monday, but a good chance for rain moves in Sunday night and Monday. After the rain moves through Monday, much colder air will be in place for the rest of the week.





