1  of  2
Breaking News
I-75 NB shut down at Stanley Ave. due to crash House fire in Dayton leaves family displaced

Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 6 Dec 2019

News

Sunshine to Start the Weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We expect clear skies tonight and wall-to-wall sunshine on Saturday. Highs will be near normal on Saturday, but it will be milder for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear and much colder. Low 22

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonably chilly. High 42

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear early, then increasing clouds. Low near 30 but rising late.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High 53

We will enjoy two days in the 50s Sunday and Monday, but a good chance for rain moves in Sunday night and Monday. After the rain moves through Monday, much colder air will be in place for the rest of the week.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS