Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 4 Oct 2019

Nice Weather to Start the Weekend

It’s finally feeling like fall in the Miami Valley! Overnight it will feel chilly as we drop into the mid 40s. Saturday will be pleasant with lots of sunshine.

TONIGHT:  Clear and cool. Low 45

SATURDAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild. Low 58

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy with showers and the chance of thunder. High 70

Rain chances go up Sunday as showers move in ahead of the next cold front. Rain may linger into early Monday. It will stay seasonably cool early next week.

