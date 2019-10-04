Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 4 Oct 2019

It’s finally feeling like fall in the Miami Valley! Overnight it will feel chilly as we drop into the mid 40s. Saturday will be pleasant with lots of sunshine.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 45
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72
SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild. Low 58
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and the chance of thunder. High 70
Rain chances go up Sunday as showers move in ahead of the next cold front. Rain may linger into early Monday. It will stay seasonably cool early next week.