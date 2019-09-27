Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 27 September

Temperatures will be in the 80s as Football kicks off this evening, dropping into the 70s by halftime. There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70.

Saturday will be unseasonably warm and humid again. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: More humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70. Low 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, unseasonably warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 86

Much above normal temperatures will continue into early next week with only a low chance of rain.