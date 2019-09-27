Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 27 September

News

Summer-like Weather for the Weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will be in the 80s as Football kicks off this evening, dropping into the 70s by halftime. There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70.

Saturday will be unseasonably warm and humid again. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:  More humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-70. Low 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, unseasonably warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 65

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 86

Much above normal temperatures will continue into early next week with only a low chance of rain.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS