Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 20 Sep 2019

We may see an isolated shower Saturday, but Overall there is very little chance of rain through late Sunday. Temperatures will continue well above normal.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated shower possible. Low 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with a chance of late evening showers and thunderstorms. High near 90

A cold front moves through early Monday followed by temperatures more like early fall, just in time for the beginning of Autumn, 3:50 am Monday.