Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Friday 12 July 2019

Warmer and more humid over the weekend

A beautiful Friday evening is on the way with clear skies and pleasant temperatures and humidity.

We warm up a little more on Saturday, but it will be another dry day with lots of sun. Sunday will start to feel more humid, and we will see the chance of a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

TONIGHT:  Clear and comfortable. Low 62

SATURDAY:  Mostly sunny and warmer. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low near 70

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny and more humid. A 30% chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 87

Rain chances will linger into next week as the remnants of Barry move up into the Ohio Valley.

