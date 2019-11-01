Breaking News
Springfield couple killed in Mercer County crash

Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Friday 1 Nov 2019

News

Below Freezing Again Tonight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures drop below freezing again tonight, and Saturday doesn’t warm up much. We’ll be back in the mid-40s during the afternoon with the slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry, mainly north in the late afternoon and evening hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with frost and freezing temperatures. Low 30

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and chilly. A 20% chance of a sprinkle or flurry later in the day. High 45

SATURDAY NIGHT: Set the clock back one hour with DST ending. Slight chance of an evening sprinkle or flurry, then partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and continued chilly. High 48

We will deal with one more chilly day on Sunday before temperatures moderate a little next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday should reach the mid-50s.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS