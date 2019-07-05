Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Fri 5 July 2019

We will see some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Otherwise, look for muggy conditions overnight. More showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday as a cold front arrives. There should be more coverage and even the potential for spotty damaging wind gusts.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and a chance of thunder, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 73

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most numerous in the afternoon. High 87

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 68

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 85

Pleasant summer weather is expected for early next week with temperatures close to seasonal norms with highs in the mid 80s and less humid air. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s at night.