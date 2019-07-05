Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Fri 5 July 2019

We will see some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Otherwise, look for muggy conditions overnight. More showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday as a cold front arrives. There should be more coverage and even the potential for spotty damaging wind gusts.
TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and a chance of thunder, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 73
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most numerous in the afternoon. High 87
SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 68
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 85
Pleasant summer weather is expected for early next week with temperatures close to seasonal norms with highs in the mid 80s and less humid air. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s at night.