Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm Fri 28 June 2019

Friday we hit our first 90 degree high temperature this year. Heat and humidity will continue across the Miami Valley through the weekend. Highs will push up near 90-degrees with heat index values in the low to mid 90s.

We still have the chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Most spots stay dry, but a few will deal with downpours, and a strong wind gust will be possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low near 70

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. A slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High near 90

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low near 70

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High near 90

The hot, humid weather pattern will continue through early next week with low rain chances. A better rain chance arrives mid to late week.