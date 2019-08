Look for mostly clear skies tonight and cool temperatures. It will pleasantly warm as we start the weekend, great weather for the Germanfest picnic at Riverscape.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 85

It will become warmer and more humid early next week. Rain chances will go up again Monday night into Tuesday.