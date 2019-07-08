Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm 8 July

It will feel a little warmer on Tuesday, but we will remain dry. Humidity and temperatures will gradually increase through Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear, nice and mild. Low 62

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High 87

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and more humid. Low near 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with just a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late day. High near 90

Rain chances will return by Wednesday evening and continue overnight into Thursday before ending. Sunshine and dry weather return for the end of the week.