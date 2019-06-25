Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm 25 June 2019

Expect mostly clear skies tonight and temperatures remain on the mild side with the humidity not too bad. However, Wednesday will be warmer and more humid. There is also a slight chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm, but most areas will stay dry.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low 66

Wednesday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. High 88

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 68

Thursday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a slight chance of a pop-up afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. High 88

Temperatures will remain very warm for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 each day. This, combined with the high humidity, will result in heat index values above 90. We should stay dry for the most part with a low chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm.