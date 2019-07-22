Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm 22 July 2019

Rain ends, and humidity will drop tonight. In the morning, we will enjoy cool temperatures in the upper 50s, so you can open up the windows and give the A/C a break!

Look for lots of sunshine Tuesday with pleasant temperatures and low humidity.

TONIGHT: Showers end, then clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 58

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

We will enjoy dry conditions through the week with a lot of sun in the forecast. Temperatures will gradually warm each day through the end of the week.