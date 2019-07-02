Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm 2 July 2019

More of the same weather pattern is expected Wednesday. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening, during the peak heating hours of the day. Isolated damaging wind gusts will be possible, but we are not likely to see widespread severe weather.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and muggy with only a very low rain chance. Low 73

TOMORROW: Mixed clouds and sun, hot, humid, scattered showers and storms. High 88

TOMORROW NIGHT: Muggy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 72

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly likely in the afternoon and evening. High 88

There is a chance firework shows may be impacted this week, so download that Storm Team 2 weather app. Rain chances hang around into the weekend, but it looks like nice summer weather early next week.