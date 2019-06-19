Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM 19 June 2019

The Flash Flood Watch continues through 8 PM Thursday. Heavy rain continues to fall with some areas receiving 2 to 4 inches on top of heavy rain that fell earlier in the week. Do not drive through flooded roads, and move to higher ground if caught in rising water.

TONIGHT: Humid with showers and thunderstorms, rain will be heavy at times and could produce flash flooding. Low 67

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Still some heavy rain possible and cooler. High 75

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers, then partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant with lower humidity. High 78

A cold front on Thursday will drop temperatures and dry us out late in the day. Friday looks dry with a cool start and nice conditions in the afternoon. However, showers and thunderstorms return over the weekend.