Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 pm 17 July 2019

Things really start to heat up as the remnants of Barry move out. A Heat Advisory for heat indices around 100 will be in effect for Thursday afternoon and evening. An Excessive Heat Watch is in place starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday evening. The heat index will be near 105 both days.

Excessive heat can be dangerous. Be cautious of the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. If you start to feel faint or dizzy, with pale clammy skin and muscle cramps, find air conditioning and immediately begin to drink water.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and a thunderstorm possible, too, then clearing skies. Low 70

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. High 93

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 75

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, even hotter, feels like 105 in the afternoon. High 96

The heatwave will continue through the weekend. A cold front will move through late Sunday bringing a chance for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures as we start off next week.