Tonight will be clear and quite cold. Thursday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. Breezy southerly winds will bring in warmer air as we climb up near 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low near 20

THURSDAY: Some morning sun, then increasing clouds, breezy and cool. High 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain developing. Low 47

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and mild with periods of rain. High 58

There may be a lull in the rain Friday night/early Saturday, but some of the heaviest rain arrives Saturday afternoon and evening. High winds and some minor flooding will be possible.





