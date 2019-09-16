Warm and dry weather will continue through the entire week. Today, there is just the very slight chance of an isolated shower. However, most locations will miss out on rain as a weak cold front moves through.

Behind the front, high temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be a couple degrees lower than today, but remain above normal.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and a little more humid. A 10% chance of an isolated shower. High 85

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, nice and warm. High 83

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 85

Temperatures will slowly rise again as we head through the second half of the week. The next chance of rain will hold off until the second half of the weekend.