Breaking News
Suspect flees after stabbing in Springfield

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

Expect a Wet Morning Commute

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain will roll across the Miami Valley tonight. Showers continue into Friday, but temperatures will remain above normal.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Low 44

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers at times. High near 50

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers may become mixed with snow late. Low 35

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with rain showers becoming mixed with or changing to snow showers. High 38

We will turn colder on Saturday, and we have the chance of some snow mixing in with rain. Eventually, a change over to all snow is expected as the cold air continues to move in. Dry weather returns Sunday.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS