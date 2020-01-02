Rain will roll across the Miami Valley tonight. Showers continue into Friday, but temperatures will remain above normal.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Low 44

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers at times. High near 50

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers may become mixed with snow late. Low 35

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with rain showers becoming mixed with or changing to snow showers. High 38

We will turn colder on Saturday, and we have the chance of some snow mixing in with rain. Eventually, a change over to all snow is expected as the cold air continues to move in. Dry weather returns Sunday.





