We’ll be hotter Wednesday with the chance for rain returning in the evening. Humidity levels will be rising, too.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and more humid. Low near 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High near 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low 72

THURSDAY:  Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

After Thursday’s rain, we should return to a dry weather pattern again as high pressure builds back into the region. Friday will be a nice summer day with lower humidity. The weekend will be hot with highs near 90. We’ll see another chance for showers and thunderstorms later Sunday.

