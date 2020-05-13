A warm front will lift through the Miami Valley tonight and Thursday. This will kick off a few spotty showers and even the chance of a thunderstorm which will linger into Thursday morning. There will be some dry time Thursday, most likely in the early to mid-afternoon, along with a big jump in temperature. Late in the day, thunderstorms will move in, and some could be strong.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers, mainly after midnight. Low 52

THURSDAY: Periods of clouds and sun, windy and warmer with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy, chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low 64

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76

Friday looks to have more numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend.