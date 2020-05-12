Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and chilly. There will be some patchy frost, most likely over the northern part of our viewing area, but still some will be possible even over the southern Miami Valley. Wednesday will be another nice day with even warmer temperatures in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: ***FROST ADVISORY MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, LOGAN, AND CHAMPAIGN COUNTIES*** Clear to partly cloudy and chilly with patchy frost. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of late night showers. Low 52

THURSDAY: Clouds and a little sun, breezy and warmer with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 77

A warm front will move through the Miami Valley Wednesday night, and that will bring in the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. We will still have the chance of showers and storms at times through the day Thursday, and it looks much warmer.