Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

Frost/Freezing Temperatures Tonight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds clear out tonight, and with lighter winds, we expect temperatures to drop quickly. Lows will be in the low-mid 30s. With frost likely, a Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the Miami Valley. The northeastern counties are under a Freeze Warning as temperatures will be coldest in Clark, Champaign, Shelby, Logan and Auglaize counties.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with areas of frost and freezing temperatures. Low 30 to 34

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 58

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low near 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 64

A warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon. It will still be below normal through Wednesday, but after that we’ll climb above normal for several days. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. We may even hit 80 on Sunday. The chance of thunderstorms will climb along with the rising temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS