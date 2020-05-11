Clouds clear out tonight, and with lighter winds, we expect temperatures to drop quickly. Lows will be in the low-mid 30s. With frost likely, a Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the Miami Valley. The northeastern counties are under a Freeze Warning as temperatures will be coldest in Clark, Champaign, Shelby, Logan and Auglaize counties.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with areas of frost and freezing temperatures. Low 30 to 34

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 58

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low near 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 64

A warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon. It will still be below normal through Wednesday, but after that we’ll climb above normal for several days. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. We may even hit 80 on Sunday. The chance of thunderstorms will climb along with the rising temperatures.