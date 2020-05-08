The sky will clear overnight, and we will drop below freezing. Be sure to protect your plants or bring them in as widespread frost is likely. Also, we will likely see record low temperatures Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to near 30. Cool, below-normal temperatures continue over the weekend.

TONIGHT: ***FREEZE WARNING*** Clear and cold with frost and freezing temperatures. Low 30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with a few scattered clouds in the afternoon, breezy and cool. High 52

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear early, then increasing clouds after midnight. Low 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with showers in the afternoon. High 58

Showers will develop on Mother’s Day afternoon. We will dry out again early next week, but temperatures will continue to run below normal through mid-week. We will finally get warmer by Thursday as we climb into the 70s.