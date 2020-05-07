Tonight, clouds thicken and showers develop. Friday looks rainy through the first half of the day. A steadier rain will then taper to scattered showers in the afternoon. It is going to be a cold rain with highs stuck in the 40s. We can’t rule out a few wet snowflakes across the northeastern Miami Valley.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Low 43

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and quite chilly, periods of rain with snow possibly mixing in across the northeast. High 47

FRIDAY NIGHT: ***FREEZE WARNING*** Clearing and cold with frost and freezing temperatures. Low near 30

SATURDAY: A morning freeze and frost, skies become partly sunny and cool. High 53

We expect a freeze and widespread frost Friday night into Saturday morning. Don’t forget to protect your plants! More rain moves in Sunday afternoon.