1  of  2
Breaking News
Ohio restaurants can offer outside dining starting May 15, inside dining on May 21 DeWine: Salons, barbershops allowed to reopen on May 15
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

A Chilly Rain for Friday, Saturday Morning Freeze

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight, clouds thicken and showers develop. Friday looks rainy through the first half of the day. A steadier rain will then taper to scattered showers in the afternoon. It is going to be a cold rain with highs stuck in the 40s. We can’t rule out a few wet snowflakes across the northeastern Miami Valley.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Low 43

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and quite chilly, periods of rain with snow possibly mixing in across the northeast. High 47

FRIDAY NIGHT: ***FREEZE WARNING*** Clearing and cold with frost and freezing temperatures. Low near 30

SATURDAY: A morning freeze and frost, skies become partly sunny and cool. High 53

We expect a freeze and widespread frost Friday night into Saturday morning. Don’t forget to protect your plants! More rain moves in Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS