Tonight with a mostly clear sky, we could see some scattered light frost. Thursday afternoon looks warmer. Expect mostly sunny conditions in the morning and then a few more clouds in the afternoon and becoming breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with patchy light frost. Low 38

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, partly sunny, breezy and milder in the afternoon. High 65

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of late night showers. Low near 40

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and unseasonably chilly with periods of rain, a few snowflakes may mix in. High 45

Rain returns Thursday night and will continue on Friday, ending later in the day. We expect frost and freezing temperatures Saturday morning, so be prepared to protect your plants!