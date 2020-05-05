The potential for showers will continue tonight and then quickly taper off before sunrise Wednesday morning. We’ll start cloudy, but we expect increasing sun for Wednesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder with scattered showers. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds and cool, becoming partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly, slight chance of patchy late night frost. Low 38

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. High 64

We will enjoy a warmer Thursday, but that warm-up will be short-lived. Another system will bring rain Friday and much cooler air for the weekend. A frost and light freeze is likely Saturday morning.