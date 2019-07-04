Storm Team 2 Forecast

Much of the Miami Valley should be dry in time for fireworks this evening. The very warm and humid weather pattern continues tomorrow with more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT:  Spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening, then becoming partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

FRIDAY:  Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most likely in the afternoon and evening. High near 90

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 72

SATURDAY:  Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Heading into the beginning of next week, we’ll see a shift in the weather pattern with slightly cooler temperatures, lower humidity and a short reprieve from the rain.

