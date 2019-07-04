Much of the Miami Valley should be dry in time for fireworks this evening. The very warm and humid weather pattern continues tomorrow with more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening, then becoming partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most likely in the afternoon and evening. High near 90

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 72

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Heading into the beginning of next week, we’ll see a shift in the weather pattern with slightly cooler temperatures, lower humidity and a short reprieve from the rain.