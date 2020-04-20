Closings
Gusty Winds and Cooler Tuesday

Showers will be around tonight ahead of a cold front dropping through the Great Lakes region. Scattered showers will continue early Tuesday morning before ending. We expect a dry but windy and cooler Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with scattered showers. Low 45

TUESDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then partly sunny, windy and cooler. High near 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with frost and near freezing temperatures. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost/freeze, then partly to mostly sunny and milder. High 62

Tuesday night, we will clear out, and temperatures will drop down near freezing through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will make a nice jump, by about 30 degrees, in the afternoon. More rain heads our way Thursday.

