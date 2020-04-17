Showers end late this evening. We stay mostly cloudy overnight, but still temperatures will drop close to freezing Saturday morning.

The weekend starts nice and dry. After a cold morning, Saturday afternoon’s temperatures will climb back into the mid-50s. We will enjoy some sunshine through the day.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy and turning colder. Late night freeze possible. Low 32

SATURDAY: Early morning clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies, cool. High 55

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low near 40

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of late afternoon showers. High near 60

Over the weekend, we will see a warming trend. Saturday looks dry, and even Sunday will be mostly dry with only a slight chance of late day rain.