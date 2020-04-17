Breaking News
Freeze Warning Late Night and Sun Returns Saturday

Showers end late this evening. We stay mostly cloudy overnight, but still temperatures will drop close to freezing Saturday morning.

The weekend starts nice and dry. After a cold morning, Saturday afternoon’s temperatures will climb back into the mid-50s. We will enjoy some sunshine through the day.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy and turning colder. Late night freeze possible. Low 32

SATURDAY: Early morning clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies, cool. High 55

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low near 40

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of late afternoon showers. High near 60

Over the weekend, we will see a warming trend. Saturday looks dry, and even Sunday will be mostly dry with only a slight chance of late day rain.

