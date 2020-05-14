On/Off Showers and Thunderstorms through the Weekend

Showers will become more widely scattered before ending later this evening. Overnight, look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures much warmer than the last few nights. More showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday, especially by late morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers, then partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers and a few thunderstorms. High 75

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with evening showers and a thunderstorm possible. Low near 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 75

Through the weekend, warm temperatures continue with chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s through the weekend and back into the upper 60s as we head into next week.