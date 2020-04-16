Breaking News
Coroner’s Office investigator called to scene of crash in Dayton
Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

April Snow Moves in after Midnight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow heads our way after midnight. Most of the snow will fall along and north of I-70 through the morning hours Friday. Accumulations will be an inch or less, but northern Mercer and Auglaize counties may see an inch or two of snow.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow developing after midnight, possibly mixed with rain. Low 35

FRIDAY: Morning snow or mixed precip changing to rain from south to north through the morning. Most areas north of I-70 will see an inch or less of accumulation with 1 to 2 inches possible in Mercer and Auglaize counties. Showers continue into the afternoon with breezy conditions developing. Highs low 40s northern Miami Valley to low 50s southern Miami Valley.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower, then mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 55

We will dry out Friday night and again drop down to freezing. Saturday, the sun is back and we begin a warming trend that will continue into next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS