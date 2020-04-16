Snow heads our way after midnight. Most of the snow will fall along and north of I-70 through the morning hours Friday. Accumulations will be an inch or less, but northern Mercer and Auglaize counties may see an inch or two of snow.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow developing after midnight, possibly mixed with rain. Low 35

FRIDAY: Morning snow or mixed precip changing to rain from south to north through the morning. Most areas north of I-70 will see an inch or less of accumulation with 1 to 2 inches possible in Mercer and Auglaize counties. Showers continue into the afternoon with breezy conditions developing. Highs low 40s northern Miami Valley to low 50s southern Miami Valley.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower, then mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 55

We will dry out Friday night and again drop down to freezing. Saturday, the sun is back and we begin a warming trend that will continue into next week.