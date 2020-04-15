Third Night in a Row with a Freeze Warning

***FREEZE WARNING UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY***

Clouds clear out tonight, and temperatures will again drop below freezing. We will hit the upper 20s with frost Thursday morning. In the afternoon, we see clouds begin to return and will push up near 50-degrees.

TONIGHT: An evening rain/snow shower, then clearing with frost and freezing temperatures. Low 28

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon, breezy and cool. High 50

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers developing. Low 35

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with rain showers, mixed with snow in the morning. High 46

More showers arrive on Friday, and again snow will be possible. Over the weekend, we will enjoy a small warming trend with mostly dry weather until later Sunday when we see a low chance of showers.