***FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT***

With some clearing tonight, we expect frost and freezing temperatures. A Freeze Warning will be in effect until 9 am Wednesday. Clouds move in quickly Wednesday morning, and in the afternoon, showers will spread into the region. We expect mostly rain showers, but some snow may mix in at times.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with frost and freezing temperatures. Low near 30

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing in the afternoon, rain may mix with snow and it will be chilly. High 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening rain or snow shower, then clearing and cold. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High near 50

We will again drop below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon looks nice, but continued cool. There will be another chance of rain and snow Friday.