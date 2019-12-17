Closings
Cold Weather through Thursday

Clouds will return overnight as an arctic cold front heads our way early Wednesday.  It will even bring the slight chance of a few snow flurries Wednesday morning with sunshine returning in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then increasing clouds and cold. Low near 20 but rising slightly late night.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds with a slight chance of flurries, then partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and very cold. Low near 7

THURSDAY: Sunny and cold. High 33

Look for a lot of sunshine Thursday and Friday. We may find low temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, but high temperatures climb to the 40s over the weekend.



