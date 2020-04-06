A warm front will set off showers and a few thunderstorms late tonight and Tuesday morning. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, and there is a localized flooding threat. Gusty winds and hail will also be possible. There will be some dry time on Tuesday as we warm up into the 70s. But another round of thunderstorms, potentially severe weather, will move through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms arriving late. Low 53

TUESDAY: Morning showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be breezy and much warmer in the afternoon as clouds become mixed with sunshine. High 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 73

We will turn MUCH cooler for the second half of the week. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday and only near 50 Friday. We can’t rule out frost Friday and Saturday mornings. It looks like a chance of rain on Easter.