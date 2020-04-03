Closings
Storm Team 2 Forecast

Still Mild Saturday but Rain Chances Rising

Look for clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with clouds continuing to increase on Saturday. We will see a mostly dry day, but the chance for some showers will arrive by late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 44

SATURDAY: Partly sunny in the morning and pleasant with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. There will be a chance of late afternoon showers. High 66

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 48

SUNDAY: A chance of early morning showers, then clouds mixed with a little afternoon sun and a little cooler. High 58

Rain chances over the weekend will be limited to late Saturday, Saturday night and early Sunday. Most of the daylight hours look dry!

