*** FREEZE WARNING 4 AM TO 9 AM FRIDAY FOR PREBLE, DARKE, AND WAYNE, IN, COUNTIES. FREEZE WATCH ENTIRE VIEWING AREA FRIDAY NIGHT ***

We will see some showers this evening, and they continue overnight. As temperatures turn colder, we will see those April showers change over to snow showers before ending. Chilly air will remain in place Friday with morning temperatures near freezing and highs only in the upper 40s to near 50.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with rain showers changing to snow showers with no accumulation, ending late night. Low 32

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High near 50

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold with frost and freezing temperatures. Low 32

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and cool with a shower possible toward evening. High 58

We expect frost Saturday morning with temperatures again near freezing. The afternoon looks better as we warm up a bit, but then we expect rain Saturday night and Easter Sunday.