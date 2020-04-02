High pressure will bring us mostly clear skies tonight and Friday. We will just see a few passing high clouds from time to time. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be a little bit warmer than Thursday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 38
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 66
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 43
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, still pleasant. A 30% chance of a shower late in the day. High 66
Over the weekend, rain chances will return. However, they will be limited to late Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday morning. Most of the daylight hours through the weekend will be dry. Temperatures will continue to be pleasant!