The Severe Thunderstorms have moved out of the Miami Valley. We will cool down tonight. Highs will only be in the 50s tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers, breezy, turning cool. Low 45

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, windy and much cooler. High 52

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with a chance of a few showers, changing to snow flurries. Low 32

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High near 50

We will be close to freezing both Friday and Saturday mornings, and frost will be possible early Saturday. It looks dry Saturday afternoon as we climb into the upper 50s, but we will see some showers move in on Easter Sunday.