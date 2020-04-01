Overnight, clouds will break, and we will begin a clearing trend. This will set us up for a mostly sunny Thursday. Temperatures will also start to warm.

TONIGHT: Slow clearing and chilly. Low 35

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High near 60

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low near 40

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 65

Dry weather will continue Friday as we get even warmer. It will stay nice and mild over the weekend, but rain chances creep up a bit late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Most of the weekend looks dry outside of that!