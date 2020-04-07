Closings
Severe Weather Threat Overnight

More thunderstorms move in tonight ahead of a cold front. Some of them could produce large hail. There is also the threat of damaging wind, an isolated tornado and a continued threat for heavy rain. This will linger into early Wednesday morning before ending.

TONIGHT: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms mainly between 11 pm and 4 am. Some could be strong to severe. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low 44

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, windy and much cooler. High 52

Another cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This front will bring in much cooler air for the second half of the week. Frost will be possible Saturday morning.

