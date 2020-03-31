Closings
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

Sunshine and Milder Temperatures Later this Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few light showers will pass through early tonight, but then we will dry out later. Clouds will linger Wednesday morning and then begin to break up in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few spotty light showers early tonight, then mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with more peeks of sun developing in the afternoon. High 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 35

THURSDAY: Sunny and milder. High 60

Full sun is expected on Thursday, and temperatures will respond to the change! We will start a warming trend and enjoy many days in a row in the 60s.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS