A few light showers will pass through early tonight, but then we will dry out later. Clouds will linger Wednesday morning and then begin to break up in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few spotty light showers early tonight, then mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with more peeks of sun developing in the afternoon. High 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 35

THURSDAY: Sunny and milder. High 60

Full sun is expected on Thursday, and temperatures will respond to the change! We will start a warming trend and enjoy many days in a row in the 60s.





