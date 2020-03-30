Clouds break a little tonight, and it will turn colder as temperatures drop near freezing. We will see a lot of clouds around Tuesday, and we will have the very low chance of a passing sprinkle or light shower, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Low 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool with a slight chance of an afternoon sprinkle. High 47

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of an evening sprinkle, otherwise mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 37

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with sunshine and cool. High 52

Look for dry weather most of the week. Wednesday we will climb back into the low 50s, and this will start a warming trend for the area. We will reach into the 60s with sunshine on Thursday and Friday.





