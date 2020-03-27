Heavy Rain and Strong Thunderstorms Over the Weekend

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH DARKE, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY AND LOGAN COUNTIES THROUGH NOON SATURDAY***

Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight and into early Saturday along with heavy rain. We expect the showers and thunderstorms to become more widely scattered in the afternoon, but it will be warmer. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms will return Saturday evening and night. Some storms may be severe.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures slowly rise through the 50s into the 60s.

SATURDAY: Clouds and a little sun at times, breezy and warmer with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 75

SATURDAY NIGHT: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms, some may be severe. Low 54

SUNDAY: Slight chance of early morning showers, then mixed clouds and sun, windy and cooler. High 62

Dry weather returns Sunday. However, we will have gusty winds develop. We could see peak gusts around 40-50 mph.





