Showers and thunderstorms will move through overnight as a cold front drops into our area. Friday won’t be a washout, but we do expect a few showers or thunderstorms at times. Temperatures won’t be as warm.

TONIGHT: Cool with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms. High 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible. Low 55

SATURDAY: Clouds and a little sun, breezy and milder with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 73

Rain chances will continue on Saturday. We will see some dry time, and the potential is there for a pretty warm day as we climb into the 70s! More rain moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Flooding will be a concern through that time frame as the 3 day rainfall may be in excess of 2 inches for some areas.





