Closings
There are currently 108 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

More Heavy Rain Heads Our Way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and thunderstorms will move through overnight as a cold front drops into our area. Friday won’t be a washout, but we do expect a few showers or thunderstorms at times. Temperatures won’t be as warm.

TONIGHT: Cool with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms. High 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible. Low 55

SATURDAY: Clouds and a little sun, breezy and milder with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 73

Rain chances will continue on Saturday. We will see some dry time, and the potential is there for a pretty warm day as we climb into the 70s! More rain moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Flooding will be a concern through that time frame as the 3 day rainfall may be in excess of 2 inches for some areas.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS